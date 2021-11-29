Bailable Warrant Against Param Bir Singh Cancelled, Asked to Deposit Rs 15k

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, 29 November, appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Further, the Chandiwal Commission asked Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in the Chief Minister's relief fund within a week for not appearing before the Commission earlier.
Meanwhile, Singh, through his lawyers, filed an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission stating that neither does he have any evidence to produce before the Commission nor does he want to cross-examine any witness in the case, news agency ANI reported.
Singh had accused Deshmukh of compelling police officers to collect “donations" from dance bars and hookah parlours in the city.
Singh had surfaced in public last week after he was declared absconding in an extortion case and had appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement.
(With inputs from ANI.)