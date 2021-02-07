Cong-led UDF Promises Law to Penalise Entry of Women in Sabarimala

The southern state had witnessed protests by the right-wing and BJP workers against allowing women between the ages of 10 and 50 years into the shrine. Many review petitions are pending in the apex court and a Constitution bench has been set up to hear the same.

Responding to the UDF’s draft law, CPI(M)’s state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan claimed the UDF was ‘fooling’ the people, as it was not possible to formulate a law in a matter that is under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

"The UDF announcement that a new law will be formulated against the women's entry into Sabarimala is just to fool the people of the state. First of all, the UDF is not going to come back to power. Secondly, it's not possible to make a law in a matter that is under the consideration of a larger bench of the Supreme Court. There is no legal authority to do so," Vijayaraghavan said.

The ‘draft law’ proposed by the UDF contains entry restrictions with the permission of the temple tantri (priest).

Vijayaraghavan said the state government will have to act according to the decision of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the UDF was raking up the Sabarimala issue because of the coming Assembly elections. Even the BJP leadership in Kerala has stated that the Congress draft law has been formed with an eye on the elections and is political.