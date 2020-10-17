Sabarimala to Allow 250 Devotees Per Day; COVID Test Mandatory

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala reopened for the public on Saturday, 17 October, after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new government regulations, only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple every day.
Those devotees registered to visit shrine must to wear face masks and carry COVID-19 negative certificates as well. Additionally, only people between 10 and 60 years of age will be allowed to visit.
According to NDTV, rapid antigen tests are being conducted at Nilakkal base camp for those not carrying a negative test report. Special arrangements have also been made for performing rituals, including "neyyabhishekam" (ghee abhishekam) and "annadanam" (the sacred tradition of offering food), while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, read the report.
Apart from these, the customary bathing at Pamba River has been discontinued and overnight stay at main temple premises or other base camps is also not allowed.
After initial success in controlling the virus in the state, Kerala is witnessing a surge in the number of fresh cases reported.
