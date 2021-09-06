Managing Relationship With China High on India's Agenda: EAM S Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that Galwan Valley incident took the India-China relationship in a 'completely different direction'.

"Once we countered that, it led to a very serious clash in June last year in which a lot of lives were lost. It has taken the relationship in completely different direction. In India, challenge of how to manage our relationship with China ranks very very high," he said.

Jaishankar also spoke about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's visit to China in 1988 to boost the relationship between the two countries.

"PM Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988, built our relationship predicated on the fact that the border would be peaceful & tranquil. We did that by a series of agreements which built confidence, which said don't bring your military to the border," he said.

(With inputs from ANI.)