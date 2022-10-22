Ryan School Murder: What Happens When a Juvenile Is Tried as an Adult?

After the Justice Juvenile Board (JJB) on Monday, 17 October, ruled that the juvenile who has been accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy in Gurugram’s Ryan International School in 2017, should be tried as an adult, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 October, granted him bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the case, had earlier on 4 October, submitted to the JJB that the accused juvenile must be tried as an adult.

The 16-year-old accused has been referred to as Bholu, while the seven-year-old victim has been referred to as Prince, during the CBI investigation, to withhold their identities, on the account of them being juveniles.

How did the case unfold? What happens when a juvenile is tried as an adult? Here's a primer on the case.