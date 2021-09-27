Gurgaon School Murder: Falsely Accused in 2017, Ashok Kumar Stays Badly Scarred

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Four years ago, in September 2017, Ashok Kumar was falsely accused of murdering a seven-year-old student, Pradyuman Thakur, and attempting to sexually assault him.

Ashok was then a bus conductor at Ryan International School, and was accused of slitting the seven-year-old's throat outside the school washroom and leaving him to die in a pool of blood, according to the Gurugram police.

Ashok was acquitted in 2018 after the case was taken over by the CBI and a 16-year-old student from the same school was charged with the murder.