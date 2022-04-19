Russia Seeks More Medical Equipment From India Amid Western Sanctions: Report

Russia is seeking to import more medical equipment from India amid sanctions imposed by western countries on Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine, as per a report by Bloomberg. This comes after Russia's trade with China and European countries witnessed a sharp decline.

Rajiv Nath, a coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, said that companies engaged in the supply of medical equipment in India and Russia will hold a virtual meeting on 22 April to deliberate on ways to expand trade ties.