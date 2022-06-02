RTI Activist Shot Dead Outside District Office in MP's Vidisha

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, 2 June.

Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.

"We have sent the body to the hospital so that a postmortem can be done. We have started an investigation and will take action as per the facts we find. The culprits will be arrested. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned, and eyewitnesses will also be questioned. There were documents in his bag, they too are being examined," Additional SP Vidisha Sameer Yadav said.

A case has been registered at the Civil Line police station in connection with the incident.