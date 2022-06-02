RTI Activist Shot Dead Outside District Office in MP's Vidisha

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, 2 June.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, 2 June.
Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.
"We have sent the body to the hospital so that a postmortem can be done. We have started an investigation and will take action as per the facts we find. The culprits will be arrested. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned, and eyewitnesses will also be questioned. There were documents in his bag, they too are being examined," Additional SP Vidisha Sameer Yadav said.
A case has been registered at the Civil Line police station in connection with the incident.
As per reports, the activist Ranjeet Soni was a resident of Mukharji Nagar area in Vidisha and was killed merely 100 metre away from the Civil Lines police station.
Speaking to The Quint, Monika Shukla, supereintendent of police of Vidisha said that they have lodged a case and are going through CCTV footage. The wife of the deceased has also been called from BEngaluru.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)