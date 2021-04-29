‘People Should Be Optimistic’: RSS Stand on Second COVID Wave

Stressing on the importance of ‘working together’ and being ‘optimistic’ considering the ongoing deadly second wave of COVID in India, RSS Akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh (chief of media relations) Sunil Ambekar was careful to not criticise the central government regarding its handling of the pandemic.

“We do not want to say anything about the central and state government, they are doing what they can. The Sangh's attention right now is only on the problems that people are facing. We want to work with the state and central government, people, and others to find a way out of this crisis,” Ambekar said.