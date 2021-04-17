Row Over Report of PM Not Taking Uddhav’s Calls Amid WB Campaign

A war of words erupted between Maharashtra and the Centre over claims that Prime Minister Modi was unavailable to take the calls of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over oxygen supply to the state. However, the PM was in West Bengal for an election campaign.

Thackeray had been reportedly dialing Modi as Maharashtra faces an acute shortage of oxygen amid a ferocious second wave that has gripped the state.

However, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to call the claims “shameless politics of an inept government.”