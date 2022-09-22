'Rohingya Refugees Have Links With Pak-Based Terror Groups': Centre to Delhi HC

“Over and above the said serious security concern already in existence, more disturbing part is that there is an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts facilitating illegal migrant Rohingyas into India via Benapole-Haridaspur (West Bengal), Hilli (West Bengal) and Sonamora (Tripura), Kolkata and Guwahati. This situation is seriously harming the national security of the country,” the affidavit said.

The Centre's affidavit was filed in response to a petition by a woman, who claims to be a Myanmar national, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreigners Regional Registration Office's decision to refuse their exit permit applications to leave India for resettlement in the United States where her husband is residing.

The woman submitted that she is not a Rohingya.The government said the petitioner has committed a gross violation of Indian laws, visa rules, and statutory conditions and the action taken by the respondent officials was as per the procedure.

It said the woman has not produced any document to show that she is a Myanmar national and she has not mentioned in the petition as to when did she enter India and which travel documents she used.