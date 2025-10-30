'India Left Them to Die': Deported Rohingyas Face Horrors in Myanmar Civil War

who h(The Quint has been reporting in detail on crackdown and deportations that have taken place in Delhi and other parts of India. Help us do more such stories by becoming a member.)

David Nazir (26) last spoke to his family on 13 October. Though it was a brief conversation, each phone call has progressively made him more feel helpless and heartbroken than before. "It's like a ticking time bomb. Our loved ones who were deported are stuck in a limbo, we have no idea when and how they will make it alive."

A Christian Rohingya refugee from Vikaspuri camp in Delhi, David's family was part of the Rohingya refugee group which was "dumped" into the international waters in May this year.

The Quint had reported on this story as to how 43 Rohingya refugees were arrested on 6 May, flown from Hindon airport to Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands. Then they were shifted on boats and reportedly left in the international waters with life jackets in Southern Myanmar's Tanintharyi region by Indian authorities.

Five months have passed since. Within this time period, more testimonies have confirmed the deportation. The matter remains pending in the Supreme Court as Rohingyas in Delhi anxiously wait for updates from their deported family—most of whom have health issues.

The Quint has learnt that some of the deportees found help with their relatives in Myanmar and moved with them, however, 37 Rohingya refugees remain marooned and of these 15 are Christian Rohingyas.