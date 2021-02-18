Rinku Sharma Murder: How Groups Are Stoking Fear in Mangolpuri

A similar pattern of calling for violence and communal speeches by Hindutva groups were heard after the murder of Ankit Saxena in 2018 and Nikita Tomar’s murder in October 2020 — in both cases the victim was a Hindu and the accused a Muslim.

After Saxena’s death, his friends and family had appealed for peace and urged to not paint the matter in communal colours, while after Nikita’s death, violence had erupted in Ballabhgarh, where right-wing groups were protesting against Nikita’s stalking-murder, which they claimed was a larger ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy by Muslims.

Now, one may argue that social media justice campaigns are often used to amplify outrage after a heinous crime, but what justifies calls for violence against a community that stokes communal fears on the ground?

After the Hathras incident, UP Police arrested Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan and three others and charged them with serious crimes, including sedition and UAPA allegedly for conspiring to stir caste and communal tensions after the rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. However, those arrested in the Ballabhgarh violence were given bail within 15 days, according to a member of Karni Sena who was also involved in the protest.