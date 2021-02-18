Rinku Sharma Murder: How Groups Are Stoking Fear in Mangolpuri

“We have been living in this lane in Mangolpuri for the last 20 years. We have celebrated Eid-Diwali together for so many years, been part of each others’ good and bad moments but now....”
Asifa* paused before completing her sentence, as she looked outside her door where her Hindu neighbours tried to pacify her. She continued, “Since Friday, 12 February, there have been so many groups gathering in this lane, so many social media posts being made, so many hateful speeches and slogans being raised that I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to celebrating our festivals or our happy moments with each other like we used to.”
On 12 February, 25-year-old Rinku Sharma was killed by a group of Muslim neighbours in the Hindu-dominated K Block of Mangolpuri.
Soon after the murder, Rinku’s brother, Mannu, political parties including BJP and AAP and several right-wing outfits claimed the murder was “communal” and “Rinku was killed because of a Ram Mandir donation drive”. But, the police has claimed that Rinku’s death was due to a business rivalry started at a birthday party and has no communal angle to it. The five accused — Zahid, Mehtab, Nasruddin, Islam, and Tazuddin have already been arrested.
The first Tuesday since Rinku’s death witnessed a Hanuman Chalisa recital in the lane, as routine while police sat guarding the empty home of one of the accused in the lane.
Before we understand how a brutal murder of a Hindu man has once again been used to fan violence and communal tensions in Delhi, let’s first understand the many contradictions and context in the case:
Replete with contradictions and opposing versions of events, the Delhi Police is still investigating the motive behind Rinku’s murder but that hasn’t stopped politicians and right-wing groups from further polarising the situation on ground with communal speeches, online hate campaigns and calls for violence.
In the week that followed his death, there were rallies calling: “Rinku ke hathyaro ko, Goli maaro saalon ko.” (Shoot down those who are accused of killing Rinku Sharma), cartoons depicting Lord Ram holding Rinku Sharma’s dead body and BJP MP Kapil Mishra urging police to treat the murder as a “terrorist act”.
A similar pattern of calling for violence and communal speeches by Hindutva groups were heard after the murder of Ankit Saxena in 2018 and Nikita Tomar’s murder in October 2020 — in both cases the victim was a Hindu and the accused a Muslim.
After Saxena’s death, his friends and family had appealed for peace and urged to not paint the matter in communal colours, while after Nikita’s death, violence had erupted in Ballabhgarh, where right-wing groups were protesting against Nikita’s stalking-murder, which they claimed was a larger ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy by Muslims.
Now, one may argue that social media justice campaigns are often used to amplify outrage after a heinous crime, but what justifies calls for violence against a community that stokes communal fears on the ground?
After the Hathras incident, UP Police arrested Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan and three others and charged them with serious crimes, including sedition and UAPA allegedly for conspiring to stir caste and communal tensions after the rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. However, those arrested in the Ballabhgarh violence were given bail within 15 days, according to a member of Karni Sena who was also involved in the protest.
While a young Muslim girl serving tea to the deployed policemen in Mangolpuri said they have not been living in their house during nights since the incident has occurred, a policeman sitting outside the house told this reporter, “Although I believe the matter was not sparked due to communal reasons, it felt good to see so many Hindu groups coming together for a cause. It felt like our religion is still alive.”
Earlier, Asifa had also said, “We have no problem with anyone raising religious slogans. There is one God, we call him with different names, what is wrong in that?”
Published: 18 Feb 2021,09:38 AM IST