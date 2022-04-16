Mob Sets Fire to Muslim Man's House in Agra Over Relationship With Hindu Girl

After the incident took place, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh rushed to the spot along with his deputy and several police officers. Singh said that he had ordered the suspension of the outpost in-charge due to negligence regarding the matter.

The SSP also said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against those who burnt Sajid's house, adding that they will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, the police managed to trace the woman, who had gone missing on Monday, 11 April, but Sajid has still not been found, PTI reported.

The police further said that the man and the woman were both adults, and that the woman will be brought to court soon.