'Do What Can Be Done': Woman Whose Kin Shot Husband Over Interfaith Marriage

A 26-year-old gym trainer was shot in the head in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town late on Saturday night, 30 October, allegedly by the trainer's wife's brother who had objected to his sister marrying the man.
The victim, Deva Chand, is currently in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.
"Last night, my brother called Deva and said that he wanted to meet us, so we went to meet him. He spoke to Deva and I normally. However, they dropped me off at Model Town and went on their bike. After that, I could not contact him," the wife recalled.
She went on to say that it was only later that she was informed of the shooting.
The police apprehended Shahnawaz (21) and his friend Hrithik (20), who were trying to flee Delhi and said they were caught within six hours of the crime. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against them.