'No Prayers by Any Community Allowed in Public': Haryana CM Khattar on Namaz Row

Khattar, who had on 10 December said that the offering of the Friday namaz in open spaces "will not be tolerated," said on Tuesday:

“But when some people hold prayers outside such spots, a situation of confrontation arises. It is a local issue, it is not an issue which should be flared up as it can spoil communal harmony,” he said.

For the past few weeks, several sectors of Gurugram have witnessed violent objections by right-wing Hindutva groups and members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) against the reading of Friday prayers, Jumme ki namaz, in open spaces.