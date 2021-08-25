16 of 78 Evacuated From Afghanistan Test COVID-Positive in Delhi

16 Afghanistan evacuees out of the 78 persons who were were flown to India on Tuesday, 24 August, have tested positive for COVID-19.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Arindam Bagchi)
Sixteen Afghanistan evacuees out of the 78 persons who were flown to India on Tuesday, 24 August, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The 16 COVID-positive returnees are asymptomatic. As a precautionary measure, all 78 evacuees have been quarantined, NDTV reported.
Three Sikh granthis, who had carried copies of the Sikh holy scriptures to India from Afghanistan, are among those who tested positive.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who had received the contingent of returnees at the airport, had carried the holy scriptures on his head as a gesture of reverence, a video shared by the minister shows.
The Indian government, on 16 August, had initiated 'Operation Devi Shakti' to evacuate Indians from Kabul.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement on 16 August, had said that it was in touch with the Indian nationals in the country who wished to return.
A total of 626 persons, including 228 Indian citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, Puri has indicated. Of these, 77 evacuees belong to the Sikh community.
(With inputs from NDTV)
