Retd IAS, IAF Central Officers Write to PM Modi Opposing New IAS Cadre Rules

Four amendments have been proposed to Rule 6 of the IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954.

It has been proposed that if the state government delays posting a state cadre officer to the Centre, “the officer shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the Central government.”

This will effectively change the present scenario, where officers have to get a no-objection clearance from the state government for Central deputation.

As per the proposal, the Centre will also decide the actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government in consultation with the state, while the latter will provide names of such officers.

This contests the existing norms, according to which states have to depute the AIS (All India Services) officers, including the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, to the Central government offices and at any point, it cannot be more than 40 percent of the total cadre strength.