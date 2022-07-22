Restaurant Run by Smriti Irani’s Family Got Liquor Licence by ‘Fraudulent Means'

Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, the posh restaurant operated by Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani in Goa's Assagao, has landed in a controversy after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.

Narayan M Gad, the excise commissioner of Goa, had on 21 July issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant after receiving a complaint from lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who stated that the owners had submitted "fraudulent and fabricated documents" to get the licence, reported The Print.

The matter is set to be heard in court on 29 July.