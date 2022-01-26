Republic Day Parade Features Grand IAF Flypast: A Look at Some of the Formations

One of the most appreciated features on the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, was the flypast of 75 Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that culminated the ceremony at Rajpath.
(Photo: PTI)
One of the most appreciated features of the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January, was the flypast of 75 Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that culminated the ceremony at Rajpath.
The finale of the parade saw a fleet of aircraft of the IAF paying tribute to the nation in various formations in the Delhi sky, as they flew over the Republic Day celebrations attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.
Here's a look at some of the formations:
The Tiranga formation above the Rajpath adorned the sky with the shades of the Indian tricolour.
The Tiranga formation.
One Rafale aircraft flew at 900 kmph behind the Tiranga formation, maintaining 300 m AOL over the water channel north of Rajpath.
The Rahat formation comprising five Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) aircraft flew 60m AOL over the water channel north of Rajpath.
A video of the cockpit view of the Rahat formation was shared by the Defence Ministry.
Fighter jets of the IAF displaying the arrowhead formation on Republic Day 2022.
The Amrit formation comprised 17 Jaguar aircraft, making a figure of 75 in the sky to demarcate the 75th year of India's independence.
The Baaz formation comprised 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI aircraft in seven plane 'arrowhead' formation flying at 300 m AOL.
The Baaz formation.
The Varuna formation comprising 1 P8i aircraft and 2 MiG-29K planes in flew in the at 360 AOL soon after the Baaz formation.
The Defence Ministry shared glimpses of the cockpit view of Meghna formation comprising of CH-47 Chinook aircraft in the lead and four Mi-17 1V planes in the echelon, flying in five aircraft 'arrowhead' formation. The formation flew at 80 m AOL the ground level.
The annual Republic Day procession highlights India's cultural and military richness. This year, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries were displayed at the parade.