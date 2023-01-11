Quiz: What Did BR Ambedkar Call ‘The Heart and Soul’ of the Indian Constitution?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.
(Photo: The Quint)
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
Based on the Latin phrase “Ubi Jus Ibi Remedium”, this is often called the greatest safeguard to fundamental rights, and a right to all other rights. Dr. Ambedkar called this "the heart and soul" of the Constitution of India. What are we talking about?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
It gives citizens of India the power to directly approach the Supreme Court of India if their fundamental rights have been violated.
Supreme Court of India
