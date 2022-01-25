Republic Day '22: Amjad Ali Khan & His Sons Perform Recital of Vaishnav Jana To

Amjad Ali Khan told mid-day that through the recital, he wanted to spread Gandhi's message of compassion. "The situation today across the world is terrible. Everyone wants to kill or hurt each other. Through our rendition, we want to spread the message of love. Like other freedom fighters, Gandhi is a symbol of India. It's sad that the education we received couldn't make us compassionate. The world should realise that we have to help each other", Khan said.