Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Re-open on 17 November, Says Amit Shah

The ministry said that Home Minister Shah had held review meetings with officials to expedite the resumption of the operation of the Corridor.

Pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to COVID protocols, the press release added.

Last week, Pakistan, too, had urged the Indian government to reopen the corridor.

The decision to reopen the corridor comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, slated for early next year.