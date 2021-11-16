Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Re-open on 17 November, Says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 16 November, announced on Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be re-opened from Wednesday, 17 November.
"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah added.
This decision comes more than 20 months after it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
"This decision of the Modi Government will benefit large number of Sikh pilgrims," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release.
The ministry said that Home Minister Shah had held review meetings with officials to expedite the resumption of the operation of the Corridor.
Pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to COVID protocols, the press release added.
Last week, Pakistan, too, had urged the Indian government to reopen the corridor.
The decision to reopen the corridor comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, slated for early next year.
