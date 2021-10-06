Renowned Chemist Among 3 Killed in Bandipora Attack; J&K Leaders React

Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Tuesday, 5 October, condemned the killings of three civilians by militants in separate incidents in the Union territory.

Reacting to the death of the owner of Bindroo Medicate pharmacy, Makhan Lal Bindroo, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “terrible news! He was a very kind man. I have been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms in convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul."