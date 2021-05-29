Remdesivir Output Jumps 10 Times, Centre Halts State Allocation

As the production of Remdesivir was ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day to 3.5 lakh, the Central government on Saturday, 29 May decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir vials to states.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, made the announcement and also directed the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country.