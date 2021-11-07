Religious Conversion Row: UP ATS Arrests Abdullah, Son of Accused Umar Gautam

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested Abdullah, son of Umar Gautam, one of the accused in the religious conversion racket.

According to an official ATS release, Abdullah was arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, 6 November. He is being interrogated about funding sources and links with other accused.

A senior ATS official said that during investigations, it was found that Abdullah was deeply involved in the religious conversion racket and was responsible for distributing money to those who converted.