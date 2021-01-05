Reliance Jio Towers Vandalism: HC Issues Notice to Punjab, Centre

The towers were allegedly vandalised to disrupt mobile and internet network services of Reliance Jio, who farmers perceive to be benefitting from the new farm laws.

On Monday, Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, submitted its plea through their counsel, advocate Aashish Mittal, in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to stop the vandalism of mobile towers amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three new farm laws.

At least 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab, mostly affiliated to Reliance Jio, were vandalised over the past few weeks allegedly by farmers protesting the laws, leading to CM Amarinder Singh issuing a stern warning and ordering action against the culprits.