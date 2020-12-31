Jio, ASSCHOM Write To Punjab CM, DGP Over Tower Vandalism

Tajinder Pal Singh Walia, State Head of the Jio, Punjab Circle, addressed the “sabotage” that was happening at their tower sites and said that the situation on the ground has escalated despite the company bringing forward the issue of ‘malicious misinformation’ spread about the company on 28 October itself.

“With due respect we would like to bring to your kind notice that in your esteemed State of Punjab, the telecom infrastructure and digital services of Reliance Jio are being sabotaged and vandalized for the past few weeks by inciting violence and our employees are not being allowed to work to provide the uninterrupted telecom services, which is an essential service for the people of Punjab,” stated the letter, as quoted by news agency, ANI.

So far, over 1,500 towers have been damaged, causing a disruption of essential services. Jio alleged in its letter that a ‘malicious campaign was going on since the last week of September’ against the company and that has resulted in the vandalism.

The company noted that so far, the incidents have not stopped because no police action has been taken as of yet. They estimated the cost of damages to be in hundreds of crores, reported ANI.