‘Redesign EVMs, Facilitate Audits’: Experts’ Recommendations to EC

The Citizens’ Commission on Elections (CCE), a group of experts including retired judges, bureaucrats and professors, on 30 January, Saturday, released a report highlighting serious concerns related to EVM-VVPAT. At the same time, the report – ‘Is the Indian EVM and VVPAT System Fit For Democratic Elections?’ – makes recommendations to overcome these concerns.
The CCE organised two press conferences in Chennai and Kolkata, keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In its press release, the CCE said:
While addressing the press conference in Kolkata, Jawhar Sircar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, highlighted multiple articles on EVM-VVPAT reported by The Quint, which are also a part of the CCE report.
The CCE was set up on 5 March 2020, with the mandate to draw upon expert advice where necessary and come up with appropriate suggestions to ensure that elections in the country are conducted with fairness and integrity.
The CCE comprises Justice Madan Lokur, former Supreme Court judge, Wajahat Habibullah, former Chief Information Commissioner, Justice Hari Paranthaman, former Madras High Court, Professor Arun Kumar, eminent economist, Pamela Philipose, senior journalist and MG Devasahayam, who is former army and IAS officer.
The CCE has relied on depositions and expert opinions of several national and international experts including Dr Subhashis Banerjee, professor, Computer Science, IIT Delhi, Ronald L Rivest of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan in US, Douglas W Jones of the University of Iowa in US.
Here are the five major concerns raised in the CCE report:
The CCE has made five recommendations to EC in its report:
The CCE will submit the report EVM-VVPAT to the ECI on 1 February. “We sent a detailed questionnaire to the EC but received no reply from them. Now, CCE will only submit this report and not ask for any response,” said MG Devasahayam, retired bureaucrat.
The ECI’s conduct of the 2019 parliamentary elections invited serious controversy. Several reputed election organisations, like the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), questioned the very fairness of the election process.
The CCE has placed the EVM-VVPAT report in public domain at a crucial moment, when five states are to go to elections this year.
Here are links to some key articles by The Quint, which are part of the CCE report:
EVM Vote Count Mismatch In 370+ Seats and EC Refuses to Explain
EVM-VVPAT Vulnerable to Manipulation – Public Unaware & EC Silent
Why Did EC Destroy VVPAT Slips of 2019 LS Polls in Such a Hurry?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined