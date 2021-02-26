Didn’t Incite Violence, Helped Cops: Sidhu in Plea for Fair Probe

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, has moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court seeking fair and impartial investigation in the case, asserting that he did not incite violence, rather helped police to pacify the crowd.
The court order has been reserved for 4 pm.
Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police on 9 February in connection with the Republic Day violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi and later remanded to a seven-day police custody. The court had on 16 February, extended his police custody by seven days, after the expiry of the originally ordered seven-day police remand.
Sidhu, through an application moved by his counsel Abhishek Gupta, has now showed his apprehension about the fair and impartial investigation by the agencies, reports IANS.
"Huge crowd had already gathered at the spot before the accused reached there," he stated in the application. He also claimed that he had asked the police to check these claims by obtaining his phone location and data from car navigation system but the "agency has chosen not to check it".
In his application, Sidhu further said that the CCTV footage of the Red Fort, already with the investigating agency, shows that he did not participate in violence and rather helped the police in pacifying the crowd.
His counsel told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar that he has the power to order registration of FIR and order a proper investigation if he is satisfied that investigation is compromised.
Sidhu faces charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide, among others.
Sidhu was one of the first celebrity voices at the fore of the farmers’ protest that started in November 2020 against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws.
Sidhu had earlier admitted to raising the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort during the 26 January unrest in Delhi, following which farm union leaders accused him of provoking farmers to change the designated route of the tractor rally and march to the Red Fort.
After a video of Sidhu being chased by protesting farmers at the protest site went viral, he was claimed to be absconding. However, according to reports, Sidhu told the police that the reason for him having been in hiding was because “his life was at risk”.
