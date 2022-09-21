Ratan Tata, Former Supreme Court Judge Now Trustees of PM CARES Fund

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata was on Wednesday, 21 September, named one of the trustees of the PM CARES Fund.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas, and former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda were also nominated to the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting with the Board of Trustees with the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday, during which various initiatives undertaken with the help of the fund were discussed.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the PM CARES for Children scheme, which is supporting 4,345 children.

In a statement, the Prime Minister appreciated the citizens of the country for wholeheartedly contributing to the PM CARES Fund. Other trustees, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also attended the meeting.