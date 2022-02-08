PM-CARES Fund Corpus Rises to Rs 10,990 Cr in FY 2020-21; Disbursals at 3,976 Cr

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund), set up to deal with emergencies, saw its corpus grow to Rs 10,990 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.

This is an increase of nearly three times from its corpus in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 3,076 crore on an initial corpus of Rs 2.25 lakh.

Meanwhile, this fiscal's disbursals rose to Rs 3,976 crore, or 36.17 percent of its corpus.

This included Rs 1,000 crore for migrant welfare and over Rs 1,392 crore for procurement of 6.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Further, Rs 1,311 crore was used to buy 50,000 Made in India ventilators for use in government hospitals run by the Centre and states.