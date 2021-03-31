Random COVID Testing at Delhi Airport, Quarantine for Those +Ve

This comes as the national capital has seen a steady increase in the number of daily coronavirus cases over the last few days.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 992 new infections and four fatalities, taking the tally to 6,60,611 and the death toll to 11,016, respectively. However, the positivity rate stood at 2.70 percent, with only 36,757 tests conducted.

India's coronavirus trajectory has seen a rapid rise in the last few days, in what is being called the 'second wave' of the pandemic, with Maharashtra leading the surge. Among other states which are reporting high numbers are Gujarat and Punjab.

On Wednesday, the country reported 53,480 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,21,49,335. The death toll increased by 354 to 1,62,468.