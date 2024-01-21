Ayodhya’s Mai Bada and the Forgotten Female Priests Who Live in Oblivion

Nearly all the temples are headed by male seers, and as per the Vaishnav traditions, female seers are prohibited from residing on the same premises.

Ganga Dasi, 72, who came to Ayodhya from Ragarganj village in Gonda district of UP five years ago, was told to head to Mai Bada. “I left my family because I wanted to devote myself to bhakti. I am a Ram devotee and I stay here and conduct the temple’s puja,” she said.

As per the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, according to which the majority of temples in Ayodhya function, male celibate priests (vairagis) can worship Ram’s idol but are prohibited from worshipping Rama and Sita together. They are prohibited from engaging in daily rituals like bathing and clothing Sita’s idol. These rituals are conducted by the seers from the Sakhi sect (male priests who follow the mannerisms of women and are known as female companions of Sita).

“No male priest is allowed to conduct puja here,” she said.