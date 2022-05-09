Lakhimpur Violence: HC Slams BJP Min Over 'Threats to Farmers,' Denies Bail to 4

Further, the high court hailed the findings of the Special Investigation Team, which it said conducted the inquiry in a 'fair' manner and noted that the charge sheet revealed 'overwhelming' evidence against all the accused.

The charge sheet reportedly termed the offence "cruel, diabolic, brutal, barbaric, depraved, gruesome and inhumane," LiveLaw reported.

Days ahead of the horrific incident, the BJP minister had allegedly threatened to "fix farmers in two minutes" if they didn't end their agitation against the government.

(With inputs from NDTV and LiveLaw.)