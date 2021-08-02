SC to Hear Plea Against Asthana's Appointment as Delhi Police Chief on 5 Aug

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 August, will hear a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner as per a petition filed by lawyer ML Sharma.

The petition has Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Ministry of Home Affairs as respondents.

Asthana's appointment has been challenged on the basis of the 2018 order by the Supreme Court (Prakash Singh vs Union of India) that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should only consider officials with two years of service left, as much as possible.