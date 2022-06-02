Rajnath Singh Holds 'Productive' Talks With Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz

Benny Gantz and Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 2 June, held talks with Benjamin Gantz, the minister of defence and the deputy prime minister of Israel, PTI reported.
Their talks were extensive and focused on evolving regional security scenarios and strengthening bilateral ties.
Singh described the meeting with Gantz as "warm and productive".
"Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global and regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our strategic partnership with Israel," the former tweeted.
"Glad that both the countries adopted a 'Vison Statement' which will pave the way for defence cooperation in future. There is a broad consensus between both the countries on further strengthening the bilateral strategic and defence cooperation," he added.
According to government officials, the two ministers deliberated on the co-development and co-production of military equipment and on the growing India-Israel strategic ties.
The war in Ukraine was also discussed.
The geopolitical situation in the Gulf region was also mentioned in their discussions.
Defence Minister Gantz, before meeting his Indian counterpart, paid tributes to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
