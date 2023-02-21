Rajasthan Police Hunt For Junaid-Nasir Murder Accused Monu But No FIR in Haryana

Rajasthan police sources have claimed that Rinku Saini, the one accused who has been arrested so far, had during the police questioning said that Junaid and Nasir were first taken to the Ferozepur Jhirka police station after being abducted; but the police refused to take them.



“Saini has claimed during interrogation that Junaid and Nasir were taken to Haryana Police. The claim will be verified,” Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava has told PTI.



This corroborates with what The Quint had earlier reported, about the former sarpanch of a nearby village receiving a call from a Ferozepur Jhirka police official informing him that “a group of Bajrang Dal men brought 2 people with them” and that “the police officer said they were too injured for the police to do anything and so asked to first take them to a hospital.”



Nuh SP Varun Singla has formed a team to probe against the allegations on Haryana police. "To probe the allegations against CIA, Ferozepur Jhirka, a special team has been formed led by ASP Usha Kundu," he said. "If our men are found involved, action will be taken," the SP said.

He has also said that they will wait to hear on Rajasthan police’s probe on the same. Sources have said that the Rajasthan police is looking to seize CCTV footage around the Ferozepur Jhirka police station to investigate this further.



The Haryana police also stands in a tight spot given allegations that some of its officials have close relations with some of the accused. Monu, the most notorious of the accused, has been a part of the Haryana cow protection task force and self-admittedly helped the state police in tracing alleged cow-smugglers.



Then, at least three other accused, namely Rinku, Lokesh and Shrikant have been working as Haryana police’s informers, The Indian Express reported.