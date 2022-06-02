Rajasthan: Jodhpur Police Take Man’s Body to Hospital in Garbage Van

The Jodhpur police used a garbage van on Wednesday, 1 June, to take the body of a man who came under the wheels of a bus to a hospital as shocked passersby looked on in the city.

The police ordered a probe and the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission stepped in after a video clip of the incident in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown surfaced on social media.

The police said Devendra Prajapat from Bilara, who worked as a daily wager, had slept under the city bus near the Barkatullah stadium on Tuesday night.