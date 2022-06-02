Rajasthan: Jodhpur Police Take Man’s Body to Hospital in Garbage Van

(The image used is representational.)
(Photo: iStock)
The Jodhpur police used a garbage van on Wednesday, 1 June, to take the body of a man who came under the wheels of a bus to a hospital as shocked passersby looked on in the city.
The police ordered a probe and the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission stepped in after a video clip of the incident in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown surfaced on social media.
The police said Devendra Prajapat from Bilara, who worked as a daily wager, had slept under the city bus near the Barkatullah stadium on Tuesday night.
Seeing a body being carried this way, some people made a video of the incident.
Initially, police declined to admit any such incident.
Later, police ordered the probe into it after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The inquiry will be headed by Pratap Nagar ACP Prem Dhande.
The state rights body has sent notices to the Jodhpur police commissioner and district magistrate, seeking a detailed report within 15 days.