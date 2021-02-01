Rajasthan Civic Body Elections: Cong Wins 1,197 Seats, BJP 1,140

The NCP won 46 seats while Independents grabbed 634 seats. The BSP won 1 seat, the CPI-M 3 seats, and the RLP 13.

The elections for members for 90 municipal bodies – one municipal corporation, 9 municipal councils, and 80 municipalities – held on Thursday saw a 76.52 percent turnout.

Now, the election for chairpersons shall be held on 7 February.