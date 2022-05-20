Raj Thackeray Postpones Visit to Ayodhya Amid BJP Protests

In a huge climbdown, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray announced that he has temporarily postponed his forthcoming visit to Ayodhya on 5 June 2022.

The decision comes amid protests by certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activists in Uttar Pradesh and even other northern states.

They were demanding Raj's unconditional apology for the treatment meted out to North Indians during the MNS agitation in 2008.

The anti-Raj protests were spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh who warned that unless he apologises, lakhs of his supporters would block his entry to Ayodhya on 5 June.