Raj Thackeray Writes to Amit Shah for Removal of Loudspeakers, PFI Leader Booked

Raj Thackeray.
(File Photo: IANS)
Amid the ongoing controversy over loudspeakers in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
The leader has given an ultimatum of 3 May to the central government, or the MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, he has said.
On Friday, 15 April, PFI’s Mumbra President, Mateen Shekhani waded in the controversy stating that the body will not allow any loudspeaker to be touched.
India Today reported that the Mumbra Police subsequently booked Matim under IPC Section 188 and Sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave this statement. “If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront,” Shekhani said.
Shekhani was responding to a statement by Thackeray made on 2 April when the leader had urged the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.
"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," Raj Thackeray had said earlier.
"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there... Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhaar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he had further asserted.
Days after this statement, the Mumbai police had detained MNS leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for playing Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker installed on a taxi outside Shiv Sena's headquarters in the city.
(With inputs from India Today).
