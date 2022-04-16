Raj Thackeray Writes to Amit Shah for Removal of Loudspeakers, PFI Leader Booked

Amid the ongoing controversy over loudspeakers in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

The leader has given an ultimatum of 3 May to the central government, or the MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, he has said.

On Friday, 15 April, PFI’s Mumbra President, Mateen Shekhani waded in the controversy stating that the body will not allow any loudspeaker to be touched.

India Today reported that the Mumbra Police subsequently booked Matim under IPC Section 188 and Sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave this statement. “If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront,” Shekhani said.

Shekhani was responding to a statement by Thackeray made on 2 April when the leader had urged the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.