Rain, Landslides Affect Road, Rail Links in Four Northeastern States

The situation in the hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has further deteriorated as rain and landslides continued to batter the region, affecting the Lumding-Badarpur route of NFR, an official said on Monday.

The Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam is the only route that connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country. This rail link has been cut off for three days.

The debris from the hills has completely engulfed the Haflong station. A train on railway tracks got tilted due to landslides, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.