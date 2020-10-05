‘Rail Roko’ Farmers’ Agitation Enters Day 12, Extended till 8 Oct

The Kisan Mazdoor Sandharsh Committee’s ‘rail roko’ agitation, against the new contentious Farm Laws passed amid protest, entered its twelfth day on Monday, 5 October, reported ANI. The agitation, according to ANI, has been extended till 8 October. According to the earlier plan, the protests were slated to end on Monday, itself.

More Details

Sharing visuals from Punjab’s Devidaspura village, ANI quoted a farmer saying: "Political parties are doing political stunt. If they had to do something, they should have done it in Parliament." Sukhbir Singh, secretary of the committee, reportedly, shared with ANI their decision to extend the protest until 8 October, and said: “We will continue our agitation till the government rolls back the laws.”

“As an elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi could have discussed the provisions of the Bills before introducing and passing them in Parliament. We are protesting her and holding a candlelight vigil.”

Background

The “rail roko” agitation, according ANI, was launched on 24 September, and according to the original plan, slated to conclude on 26 September. Farmers associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have, in protest against the new farm laws, reportedly blocked railway tracks by setting up a tents on the rail way lines. President Ram Nath Kovind, on 27 September, gave assent to the three farm bills, even though the Opposition suggested that the bills should be sent back for review. With Minimum Support Price not finding a mention in any of the bills, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and other states have been demanding the government to legalise MSP system, to safeguard them from exploitations by private players.