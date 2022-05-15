Will RSS-BJP Allow Discussion Like Cong Did? Asks Rahul Gandhi at Chintan Shivir

Gandhi said that he was involved in some of the discussions. "People of the country don't know the level, type, intelligence of conversations taking place in closed rooms," he said.

He also said that the Congress has to revive its "connection with people & need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it, This will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work."

Gandhi also supported "One Person One Post" and "One Family One Ticket" resolution, although he admitted that the latter comes with a "caveat".

While the One Family One Ticket rule was passed, it left a loophole which allowed the all the three Gandhis to hold positions in the party.