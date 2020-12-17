‘Wasn’t Allowed to Speak in Parl Meet’: Rahul Writes to LS Speaker

Sources cited by PTI said that Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 17 December, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying his was silenced in the Parliamentary Committee on Defence meeting, seeking his intervention to ensure that an elected MP’s right to speak freely is protected.
The sources said that he was silenced by panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he brought up the issue of Chinese aggression and soldiers at the Ladakh border.
Gandhi and other members of his party on Wednesday had staged a walkout from the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, alleging that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security.
The sources said the issue of uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force was being discussed in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat when Gandhi intervened.
He said instead of discussing this, the political leadership should discuss the issues of national security and how to strengthen the forces who are fighting the Chinese in Ladakh.
The committee chairman did not allow Gandhi to speak, following which the Congress leader decided to walk out, they said, adding that Congress members Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy also left the meeting, along with their leader, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
