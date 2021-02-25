Rahul Gandhi Ventures Into Sea, Swims With Kerala Fishermen 

The fishermen in Kerala's Kollam district were in for a surprise when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 23 February ventured into the sea on a fishing boat with them. He even swam with them.

In the visuals of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the coastal region of Thangassery in Kollam district, the Congress leader can be seen having some fun moments with the fishermen. Rahul also swam in the sea with the fishermen.

It was "a dream come true," said Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday after spending an hour in the sea on a boat with fishermen off the coast in Kerala. The Congress leader's four-day visit to Kerala ahead of the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, concluded on Wednesday.