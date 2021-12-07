‘700 Farmers Were Martyred’: Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation & Jobs for Kin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December, demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of over 700 farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws.
Referring to the central government missing the data on farmer deaths, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 7 December.
Providing a list of names, Gandhi added that they have the data and demanded that the kin of the farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws should be given compensation.
After a year-long farmers' protest in Delhi and across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had addressed the nation on 19 November, saying that his government will take them back.
On Tuesday, Gandhi also informed the lower house that the Punjab government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers and also provided jobs for 152 of them, Gandhi said, while providing a list.