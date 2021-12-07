‘Could Be Changes’: Modi Cautions BJP MPs Against Missing Parliament Sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 7 December, cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs against skipping Parliament sessions, saying that if they don't transform themselves, there 'could be changes', Hindustan Times reported quoting sources.

Modi was chairing a BJP parliamentary party meeting at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi when he addressed the lawmakers, asking for their regular attendance at Parliament sessions.

Senior leaders such as BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, were present for the meeting.