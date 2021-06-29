Quintype CMS: A 'Future-Proof Solution' for Modern-Day Publishers

Quintype's Bold CMS allows teams to collaborate and work from a single authoring source across multiple magazines.
(Photo: Quintype Website)
In a press release on Tuesday, 29 June, Bangalore-based publishing solutions firm Quintype offered an introduction to their new age content management system for digital publishers – Bold CMS.
Noting the drastic changes in patterns of content consumption, the company stated that "due to the pandemic, many publishing houses have had to into the digital world". It added, "While we wait for things to resume, returning to the way they were, Quintype continues to deliver future-proof solutions for the modern-day publisher."
Offering solutions to do the same, the press statement read, "Magazine publishers can regulate their content on both print and digital platforms on a single platform – Bold CMS."
Quintype's Bold CMS allows teams to collaborate and work from a single authoring source across multiple magazines. It also helps increase workforce efficiency by at least 10 percent with a smooth editorial workflow, the company said.
The CMS's front-end framework, Page Builder from Ahead, lets publishers configure layouts for the issues without having to depend on a developer.
Accesstype, another product from the Quintype suite, helps publishers add paywalls that match their monetisation strategy. It also allows publishers to bundle digital and print editions.
Distributing their services across the globe, Quintype has assisted widely known brands, like Vikatan and LER Magazine, to digitally connect with their audiences. Vikatan's digital-first approach helped them to interact with the Tamil-speaking diaspora, hence, boosting their engagement.
As per a statement, the editorial staff may obtain SEO reports, adjust advertisement placement and layout, and manage/update content by editing on the CMS.
Quintype emphasised that in order to cater to magazine publishers, its products provide editorial teams the opportunity to combine their efforts into a smart platform.
"Though Quintype firmly believes that traditional print will continue to have a place, they also understand the power of digital media and therefore are driven to help publishers explore digital alternatives in these turbulent times," it added.
